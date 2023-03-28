CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a social media threat directed at a West Ashley charter school.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the threat was sent to Charleston Voyager School through Facebook on Monday.

The school, which serves children from kindergarten to eight grade, alerted parents via email.

Officials then decided to hold school virtually on Tuesday out of caution.

“While we have no reason to question our security protocols, School Leadership and the Board of Directors have determined that out of an abundance of caution and given the concern expressed by some of our community members, Carolina Voyager will have an e-learning day tomorrow. Our school will be closed as we continue our investigation. Currently, we have no evidence to suggest there is any credible threat to our school,” said school administrators in a message to parents.

Meanwhile, school leaders said they would be meeting on Tuesday, in collaboration with local police, to review its emergency protocols.

Charleston PD said it had a “heightened” presence of school security response team officers at the school.