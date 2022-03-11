CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston warned its students about an off-campus strong-armed robbery early Friday morning.

Public safety officials said the incident happened sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 1:40 a.m. in the area of King Street and Warren Street.

Authorities said a man was walking in the area when he was approached by an unknown man who pushed him to the ground and took his personal property while using force.

“This included taking his pants alongside his underwear, iPhone 8, and wallet,” officials said. “It is unknown if anything further was taken.”

Officials with the Charleston Police Department told counton2.com that public safety at the college located the victim who they said appeared to be intoxicated and was without pants near King and Warren streets. That is when he told them about the robbery.

Charleston PD said the time frame and location of the actual incident aren’t known at this time.

The description of the suspect was very limited. Anyone who may have seen the incident or know what happened should contact the Charleston Police Department.

News 2 has reached out for more information.