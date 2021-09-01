Police investigating deadly Tuesday night shooting at downtown apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night at the Bridgeview Village apartments in downtown Charleston.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the apartment complex off North Romney Street around 10:00 p.m. in reference to shots being fired.

Once at the scene, officers say they located a victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound on the side of building 112. That person was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Another victim had been taken to the emergency room at the Medical University of South Carolina.

No other details were provided; however, officials with the Charleston Police Department say they are investigating the case as a murder/aggravated assault.