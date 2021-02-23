Police investigating vandalism at Bishop England High School

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating acts of vandalism at Bishop England High School on Daniel Island.

An officer with the Charleston Police Department was on patrol along Seven Farms Drive early Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. when they observed graffiti at the school.

According to an incident report from the department, the letters ACAB, which correlates to a negative and profane statement about police officers, were found spray painted across columns at the school in black spray paint.

Additional graffiti was found on the exterior of the building which included an anarchy symbol (an A inside of a circle) and multiple hammers and sickle symbols.

On a sidewalk, the words “Marx is cool so is Kropotkin; Read leftist theory; This is a bad school” were found along with other sayings.

The report states more graffiti was found in the back of the school which read: “All priests are pedos at least the ones at BE,” and a bus was tagged with “sucks” under the school name.

A green door was also tagged with “I go to school here.”

The officer said they did not find any discarded spray paint cans or any other physical evidence.

“We were extremely saddened to see that Bishop England High School had been vandalized overnight. We are fully cooperating with authorities as they investigate this matter,” said Maria Aselage, spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston, in a statement to News 2.

A group of parents are organizing a prayer circle at the school Tuesday afternoon. We’re told they want to pray for the healing of the school after the incident.