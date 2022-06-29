GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek are looking to find those responsible for repeatedly vandalizing a Lowcountry golf course.

Staff at the Crowfield Golf Club has spent a lot of time repairing damage over the past few weeks – and even days – as acts of vandalism increase during the summer months.

“A lot of tourists come to play here- people from all over the tri-country, and we want it to be pristine,” said Mick Boone, a member of Crowfield Golf Club. “When the groundskeepers work so hard to get it in great shape, somebody coming out and just vandalizing it, it’s just not nice- it’s not what people do in the south.”

Boone said the Crowfield Golf Club is one of the most challenging courses in the area. He’s been playing there for about eight years. “I never get bored,” he said.

Recently, someone has been damaging the greens with clubs and flag sticks being stabbed into the grass area. Holes 2, 5, 15, and 16 have been severely damaged in the past week.

“I cannot imagine people being so destructive,” said Susan Brown, who lives on the golf course. “I’m thinking it could be just a bunch of kids (are) are out of school nothing else to do- they’re bored.”

The Goose Creek Police Department is assisting with patrols at dusk and throughout the evening. And the city is looking into trail cameras.

They are also asking anyone with a camera system on the back of their home to notify them if they’ve captured images of the vandals.

Officials said the course is often checked for golfers only.

“It’s one of the best courses, frankly, in the Lowcountry,” said Frank Johnson, Goose Creek’s public information officer. “We take a lot of pride in it, and we just can’t allow people out there after hours, having any sort of damage.”

If you have any information as to who may be responsible, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.