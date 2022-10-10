MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A monument dedicated to first responders was vandalized at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, according to police.

Officers responded to the park on Monday in reference to vandalism at the war memorial and first responder bell, both of which appeared to have red spray paint markings on them.

One phrase read “death to the pigs” and others had what police described as “anti-capitalist words and pictures.” There were also pictures consistent with gang affiliation, according to police.

The report further stated that a King Cobra beer bottle was found smashed under a portion of a bench that was vandalized.

While on the scene, police said a citizen notified them that a similar color spray paint was used to vandalize ‘The Tides’ condominiums not far from the park.

The report said an entrance sign at the condominium was vandalized.

Detectives are reviewing video footage from the park to determine suspect details. The report noted a white male wearing khaki pants, a blue long-sleeve shirt, dark colored jacket, and a black hat with a large brim was seen fleeing the area after vandalizing the memorial.

The suspect’s identity is currently unknown.