Police investigating fatal shooting that left one man dead in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on America Street in downtown Charleston early Wednesday morning.

According to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department, an officer was on Alexander Street when they heard what sounded like gunfire just after 12:30 a.m.

Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch also received several calls from people reporting gunshots.

Officers responded to America Street where they located an adult male in a playground area with a gunshot wound.

EMS arrived and declared the man deceased.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD central detective.