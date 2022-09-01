NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday evening in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) and emergency crews responded to Barony Park Circle just before 10:00 p.m. after receiving reports of someone being shot.

According to a police report, two witnesses told police they were walking with the victim in the area of “Barony Parkway” when three Black males started firing at them and that they ran back to an apartment.

“The witnesses became very uncooperative and refused to speak about the incident anymore,” the report stated.

Police collected shell casings from the front porch of a home off Barony Parkway. The report also detailed damage to five vehicles and a residential windshield.

No arrests were made, and suspect information was not provided.