Police: Loaded pistol found in garbage can at Roper Hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston police officers were called to Roper Hospital in downtown Charleston on Wednesday after a maintenance worker found a loaded pistol while emptying the trash.

According to a police report, the gun was located under the garbage bag at the bottom of the bin inside a public bathroom on the 3rd floor.

The back-in-color Springfield XD-54 ACP 45 caliber pistol was loaded with one round in the chamber and six rounds in the magazine.

Police ran the serial number on the firearm but found no owner and the gun had not been reported stolen.

Should the owner of the firearm show valid proof of it belonging to them, police say they may retrieve it.