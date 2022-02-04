Police looking for person of interest in armed robbery North Charleston liquor store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking for a person of interest in an armed robbery case out of North Charleston.

Investigators responded to Gaslite Liquors off Rivers Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. on February 1st for a reported armed robbery at that location.

They were able to recover surveillance video from the incident which showed an individual wearing a hooded shirt, facemask, and pointing a gun at a clerk.

If you recognize the individual or have any information about the crime, you are asked to call the North Charleston Police Department’s top line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.