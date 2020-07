CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department needs the public’s help in looking to identify the suspect in a robbery incident in Downtown Charleston.

The robbery occurred earlier this month, July 14, on President St.

If you recognize the individual in the photo or any information that may assist in the investigation, you are urged to call the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.