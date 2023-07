Charleston PD release image of persons of interest in July 16 assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking to identify two people in connection with a downtown Charleston assault.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say the incident happened outside Deco Nightclub during the early morning hours of July 16.

Anyone who may know the identity of the two men is asked to contact Charleston PD at 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.