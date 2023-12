CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is looking to identify two people accused of stealing from a King Street clothing store.

Police shared an image of two individuals who they said stole about $20,000 in merchandise from Hampden Clothing during the afternoon of Dec. 5.

If you recognize either individual, you are asked to contact the Charleston Police at 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-111.