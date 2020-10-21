Police looking to identify man who vandalized Virginia’s on King back in August

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston are searching for a man accused of vandalizing a downtown restaurant.

The Charleston Police Department said they are searching for an individual who was seen on surveillance video vandalizing Virginia’s on King back on August 29th.

Police say the suspect was seen hitting a fixed gas lantern on the restaurant, causing the glass to shatter onto the sidewalk.

Anyone who knows the identity of this individual is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.