Police looking to identify man who vandalized Virginia’s on King back in August

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston are searching for a man accused of vandalizing a downtown restaurant.

The Charleston Police Department said they are searching for an individual who was seen on surveillance video vandalizing Virginia’s on King back on August 29th.

Police say the suspect was seen hitting a fixed gas lantern on the restaurant, causing the glass to shatter onto the sidewalk.

Anyone who knows the identity of this individual is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES