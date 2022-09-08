CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking to identify a man connected to an attempted strong arm robbery that happened in downtown Charleston last month.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the incident happened on August 20th on Walnut Street.

Police said the male suspect is approximately in his 30s and described as 6′ and 200 lbs.

If you know his identity or have any information that may help Charleston Police detectives in their investigation are asked to contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.