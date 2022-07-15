CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are working to identify three individuals who were allegedly involved in a series of thefts.

One of the thefts included a motor vehicle from a parking garage in downtown Charleston in late June.

The vehicle used in the thefts is described as a black BMW X6 with South Carolina license plate VNL730.

The value of items that have been stolen – not including the vehicle – totals around $1,400, according to police.

Anyone with information about the identity of the three individuals should call 843-720-3924 or email Officer Lingler at linglera@charleston-sc.giv.