Man arrested for ‘discharging firearm’ in North Charleston early Thursday morning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to an address off of Corporate Road just after 6:00 a.m. for a report of shots being fired.

During their investigation, officers learned that two people were shooting at each other before they left the location.

Donte Smith, 33, was arrested on a charge of discharging a firearm in the city limits and unlawful carrying of a weapon. 

Investigators are looking for additional suspects and witnesses in this case.

NCPD said there was no property damage and no injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES