Man arrested for ‘discharging firearm’ in North Charleston early Thursday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to an address off of Corporate Road just after 6:00 a.m. for a report of shots being fired.

During their investigation, officers learned that two people were shooting at each other before they left the location.

Donte Smith, 33, was arrested on a charge of discharging a firearm in the city limits and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Investigators are looking for additional suspects and witnesses in this case.

NCPD said there was no property damage and no injuries.