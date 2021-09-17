Police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run crash on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department announced an arrest in a deadly hit and run case.

It happened on September 15th at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Constitution Avenue.

Antwain McDaniel, 40, was arrested and charged with ‘hit and run accident involving a death.’

Investigators are looking for the vehicle that was believed to be involved in the crash. They believe it was a dark blue 2008 Honda Odyssey with SC Tag ‘SBC 119’

Anyone with information is asked to contact NCPD at (843) 607-2076.

