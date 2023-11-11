CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have made an arrest in the deadly Friday morning shooting of an individual outside a downtown Charleston gas station.

Tyler Deshayne Heyward, 26, of North Charleston, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to reports of gunshots at the Circle K on Meeting Street around 5:00 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim died at the scene and will be identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office when appropriate.

Heyward was arrested following an around-the-clock investigation, according to Sgt. Anthony Gibson, public information officer for the Charleston Police Department.

He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center is expected to attend a bond hearing Sunday morning.

“There is no tolerance for heinous acts of violence in our community. The diligence of our detectives in this investigation has been remarkable, and I have the utmost confidence in their ongoing efforts to bring complete closure to this case. While the apprehension of this dangerous criminal brings a measure of relief, we must recognize the profound loss experienced by the victim’s family and friends. We extend our deepest condolences to them during this incredibly difficult time,” said Chief Chito Walker.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation.