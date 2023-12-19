CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing an attempted murder charge following an assault that happened on Reid Street earlier this month.

Police said one person was shot and another was reportedly stabbed during that incident.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to Reid Street between Hanover and America streets on the evening of Dec. 8 in response to gunshots heard in the area.

Once at the scene, officers located a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was initially treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Tiquan Deontae Washington, 27, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Officials with Charleston PD say the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call police.