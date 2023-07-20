CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 46-year-old woman has been jailed for her role in a shooting that left a person injured Wednesday morning at the Palmilla Apartments, according to police.

Latoya Fuller was taken into custody on Thursday and facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Ashley River Road apartment complex after a business called 9-1-1 to report that someone had been shot inside the apartment complex.

Another caller said shots were being fired within the complex.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Through their investigation, police determined the victim and Fuller were acquainted, according to Sgt. Anthony Gibson, a spokesman for the police department.

Fuller is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. She is scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call the on-duty CPD Central detective by calling 843-720-2422.