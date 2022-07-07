SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly attack in the Corey Woods subdivision.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department were called to a residence off Driver Avenue on May 24 to conduct a welfare check – at the scene, officers found a person dead inside the home with “multiple wounds on their body from an apparent attack.”

Two people were arrested on Tuesday as part of the homicide investigation.

Jasmine Jacques, 33, is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime while James Bell, 52, is being charged with murder.

Both are being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

The victim was identified by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office on Thursday as 66-year-old Richard E. Kelly, Jr.

“Several attempts have been made to notify next of kin of the death of Mr. Kelly, but all attempts have

been refused by individuals that may have known or been related to the victim,” said coroner Paul Brouthers.