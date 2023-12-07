NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston announced a second arrest in connection with a November 18 shooting on Irving Avenue.

Javarie Campbell, 19, was taken into custody Thursday by the North Charleston Police Department’s (NCPD) Intelligence Led Policing Unit and US Marshals Task Force.

Police said his charges include two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Two people were wounded in that shooting. Police said at the time the victims, both women, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.