CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police on Thursday announced multiple people were arrested following a months-long investigation into narcotics distribution in the Eastside community.

Over the past year, the department said it has received information regarding illegal drug activity from members of the community and officers assigned to the Eastside neighborhood.

“This activity has been linked to a myriad of issues including overdoses, property crime offenses, and other violent crimes,” said Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with CPD.

The department’s Special Investigations Unit began conducting an extensive, months-long investigation into the activity “by gathering intelligence, identifying individuals responsible for distributing various types of illegal drugs, and bringing forth appropriate charges,” said Wolfsen.

Police say nine people, listed below, have been arrested for drug distribution in the Eastside neighborhood.

Kevin Antione Vice, 37, of Charleston, is charged with three counts of Distribution of Crack Cocaine and three counts of Distribution Crack Cocaine Close Proximity to a School/Park

Kwame Shabazz Jones, 32, of Charleston, is charged with one count of Distribution of Crack Cocaine

Marion Antonio Rivers, 41, of Charleston, is charged with two counts of Distribution of Crack Cocaine and two counts of Distribution Crack Cocaine Close Proximity to a School/Park

Myron Lavaughn Drayton, Sr., 36, of Charleston, is charged with one count of Distribution of Crack Cocaine and one count of Distribution Crack Cocaine Close Proximity to a School/Park

Daniel Raymond Riley, 56, of Charleston, is charged with one count of Distribution of Crack Cocaine, one count of Distribution of Heroin, and one count of Distribution Heroin Close Proximity to a School/Park

Anthony Saderis Cobbs, 23, of Charleston, is charged with one count of Distribution of Crack Cocaine

Lomar Lloyd Davis, 40, of Charleston, is charged with one count of Distribution of Crack Cocaine

Oran Alex Lapriest Parker, 35, of Charleston, is charged with two counts of Distribution of Crack Cocaine

Kenneth McNeil, 61, of Charleston, is charged with one count of Distribution of Crack Cocaine and one count of Distribution of Crack Cocaine Close Proximity to a School/Park

The investigation is ongoing and police say more arrests are likely.

Booking photos were unavailable for some.