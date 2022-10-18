CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that is recovered a body from a James Island pond.

The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water near Riverland Woods Apartments on Monday night where they recovered a person’s body from the water.

Police were searching the area for a man who was reported missing after he did not return home from a James Island restaurant earlier Monday.

The Charleston Police Department later announced they had located the missing man but provided few details or whether the man was safe.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the body of that missing man, 29-year-old Andrew Hyams, was recovered from the pond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.