ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Police removed a baby alligator from a busy roadway Friday morning.

According to the Isle of Palms Police Department, a small alligator was found under a truck on a busy road in Isle of Palms.

Animal Control Officer Warren responded to the scene.

AOC Warren safely caught and relocated the alligator.