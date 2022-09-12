UPDATE: Police said lights have been restored.

—

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers are responding to a Monday afternoon crash in Mount Pleasant.

Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said the collision happened on the Isle of Palms Connector at Hungry Neck Boulevard.

“The traffic lights are out at multiple intersections along Hungry Neck Blvd.,” said Calabrese in a tweet.

Mount Pleasant officers are directing traffic and crews with Dominion Energy are working to restore power.

Motorists should avoid the area.