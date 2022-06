NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a deadly crash on Rivers Avenue.

NCPD responded to the 8000 block of Rivers Ave. around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a collision involving two vehicles.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead on scene and the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound lanes of Rivers Avenue are shut down stretching to Greenridge Road.

NCPD is investigating. Count on 2 for updates.