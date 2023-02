MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The Mount Pleasant Police Department is responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

According to MPPD, the crash happened at the intersection of Landau Lane and Highway 17 and caused one vehicle to overturn.

Authorities said the road is closed due to a spill.

This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.

Overturned vehicle at HWY 17/Landau Lane. Road closed due for now due to a spill