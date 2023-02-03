CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is responding to a Friday-morning crash that has lanes blocked near the Crosstown.

The crash currently has the southbound lanes of Spring Street shut down between Courtenay Drive and Lockwood Boulevard.

At 6:51 a.m., CPD said in a tweet that a pedestrian was involved in the accident.

As of now, we have no immediate word on the condition of the pedestrian or other victims in the crash.

Editor’s Note: This is developing with updates to come. News 2 has reached out for more information. Check back for updates.