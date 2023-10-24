CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was thrown from their vehicle following a crash that happened during the Tuesday morning rush hour.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the westbound lanes of I-526 not far from the Don Holt Bridge around 7:45 a.m. after receiving numerous 911 calls regarding a serious collision.

According to the department, an initial investigation found that a Toyota Land Cruiser collided with a concrete barrier near Clements Ferry Road.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle upon impact and died.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 37-year-old Kevin Mahorney from Charleston.

Police say an investigation into the crash is ongoing and ask that anyone who may have information contact the Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Unit by calling 843-965-4084.