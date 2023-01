CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is responding to a Thursday morning crash along Highway 41.

According to CPD, the crash occurred along SC-41 near Brick Church Road where three vehicles are involved.

The serious crash prompted the highway to be shut down in both directions, and will be for several hours, police say.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

