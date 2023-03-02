CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has been detained following a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in downtown Charleston.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a reported shooting on Reid Street between Drake Street and E Bay Street just after 12:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.

One person was injured and taken to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Sgt. Wolfsen said a suspect was detained and taken to the Charleston Police Department to be interviewed by investigators.

Police tell News 2 the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Charleston PD.