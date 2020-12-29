CPD confirms officer-involved shooting; suspect dead and one officer shot after exchange of gun fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department confirmed an officer-involved shooting that happened early Tuesday morning near a downtown Charleston apartment complex.

According to Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds, officers responded to a call at the Bridgeview Village Apartments at 3:15 a.m. for a domestic violence incident involving a weapon.

Officials say that when authorities arrived on the scene, officers encountered the individual with a gun. An exchange of gunfire began between the suspect and CPD officers.

Both the suspect and a CPD officer were shot, according to Reynolds. The officer was shot in the chest while wearing a ballistic vest and was transported to the hospital. The officer has since been released from the hospital.

The suspect was shot and pronounced dead after the incident, according to authorities.

SLED is investigating and will answer further questions at a later time.

