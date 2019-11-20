Police say 13-year-old North Charleston student charged after slamming teacher into wall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers responded to Liberty Hall Academy for an assault and battery incident involving a teacher and a student.

The responding officer went into the classroom of Dr. Cynthia Winthrop who explained that the 13-year-old suspect approached her desk and tried to throw her personal items onto the floor.

When the suspect couldn’t reach Dr. Winthrop’s items, she slammed Dr. Winthrop into the wall.

Staff members came and separated Dr. Winthrop and the suspect.

Dr. Winthrop complained of head, back, and neck injuries and would be transported to the hospital.

Dr. Winthrop said that the altercation started after she told the suspect to leave her class because of the suspect’s disruptive behavior.

The officer said that the juvenile would then purposely pull the fire alarm and send the school into a major disruption.

The officer then placed the juvenile in handcuffs and got the school under control after the fire alarm was pulled.

The suspect was charged with Assault & Battery 3rd degree and Interference with a Fire Alarm.

Custody of the suspect was relinquished to the suspect’s guardian.