CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston officers who helped save the life of a man who was considering jumping off the Ravenel Bridge said it was a team effort in getting the man to safety and believe more help is needed to support those suffering from mental illnesses.

It happened last Wednesday when Charleston officer Zachariah Azari called fellow officer Dylan Kwitchoff about a man who was on the edge of the bridge threatening to jump off.

The officers immediately scanned the area and found the man who was holding onto the outside of the railing on the bridge. Both officers spoke with the man until they were able to get a hold of his arms and attach him with a harness to the bridge to keep him from falling.

From that point, additional police officers and firefighters worked together to bring the man to safety.

Charleston PD

Charleston PD

Charleston PD

The first two officers on the scene said in the case of last week’s rescue, the man had just been released from the hospital before making his way to the bridge. They said it’s an example of why more resources are needed to support the mentally ill.

“As police officers, we are like the front-line people that come and deal with that. I honestly don’t know if there is a solution for that, but we are out here doing the job and we are trying to get as many resources as we can to help these people, but it takes other resources as well,” said Officer Azari.

After the rescue, the man was taken back to the hospital to be checked out. The two officers visited the man, who thanked them for the care and kindness he was shown during a moment of need.