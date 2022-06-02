NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the case of a stolen statue from the Boy Scouts of America.

According to a spokesman from the North Charleston Police Department, Harve Jacobs, investigators believe they recovered pieces of the stolen bronze statue on June 1st.

“Those pieces were returned to the Boy Scouts office,” said Jacobs. “The investigation continues, and no arrests have been made at this point.”

The 6-foot statue was last seen outside of the Boy Scouts of America office on Medical Plaza Drive in North Charleston the Friday leading into Memorial Day weekend.

News 2 later learned that the statue, or pieces of the statue, were found at a scrap metal facility in North Charleston which also happened to be on fire Wednesday.



The Coastal Carolina Council told News 2 that the statue was returned to them in 117 pieces. The council will most likely have to replace the statue. They are planning to contact the sculptor.