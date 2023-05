CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The I-26 ramp from Meeting Street has reopened to traffic following a search for a suspect Friday afternoon.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department closed the ramp while working to locate a person who they said ran from a traffic stop.

Mount Pleasant officers attempted the stop after the suspect vehicle’s tags came back as stolen.

Police tell News 2 the suspect is wanted on a slew of warrants from out of state.