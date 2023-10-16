UPDATE: Police say two people are now in custody with two still on the run. They also tell us there is no threat to the public.

—

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant are searching for several individuals following an early morning car chase.

Police said four people were in two different cars when the individuals crashed and ran toward the SC Ports Authority off Long Point Road.

One of the two cars is confirmed as being stolen, according to police. They are working to identify whether the second car was stolen.

News 2 observed one of the vehicles being pulled out of a ditch on its side.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence on Long Point Road. No other details were available.