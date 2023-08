Police are searching for the pictured individual in connection with a downtown assault incident (Charleston Police Department)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for help in identifying an individual in connection with an assault incident last week.

According to CPD, the incident happened on Aug. 10 around 3 p.m. at S. Market Street and State Street.

No additional details were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Investigator Chiudina at chiudinas@charleston-sc.gov.