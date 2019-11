CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Detectives want information on the identities of a group of females in reference to a robbery in Charleston.

The robbery happened at a Harris Teeter on 975 Savannah Highway on Monday, November 25 at around 9:45 PM.

Officers says that it is believed that the individuals left the scene in a blue Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200 and/or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.