Police searching for man connected to several auto break-ins in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department are searching for a suspect connected to multiple vehicle break-ins.

Authorities are hoping the public will be able to identify a man who was recently involved in several car break-ins in the West Ashley Area.

Video provided to News 2 shows the suspect entering one car and attempting to enter another.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty detective, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

