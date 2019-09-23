Police searching for man who assaulted 2 women outside Silver Dollar nightclub

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston are searching for a man who they say assaulted two women at a nightclub.

The incident happened on September 13th at the Silver Dollar on King Street.

According to an incident report, one of the victims told police the suspect caressed her buttocks inside the nightclub.

When she and another woman confronted the suspect, the report states he became irate and began yelling at them. During the heat of the argument, the suspect struck both women in their mouths with a closed fist.

The suspect then fled the area in a white Cadillac Escalade – police were able to look up the vehicle’s tags to identify the suspect as 29-year-old Clarence Christopher Deval Wiggins.

Wiggins is wanted for 2nd and 3rd degree assault and battery.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Det. Mitrevska at 843 720 3041 or the on duty CPD Central detective at 843 743 7200.