Police searching for man who vandalized numerous vehicles in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking to identify a man who vandalized multiple vehicles in downtown Charleston.

Charleston Police say the vandalism to numerous vehicles happened in the area of 47 John Street. No other details were provided.

The suspect has distinct tattoos on his right shoulder and right rib area.

Anyone with information about this individual is encouraged to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD Central Detective or call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.