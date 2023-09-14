Joe Robert Berry Jr. was last seen in the Park West subdivision on Sept. 13. (Mount Pleasant Police Department)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Police in Mount Pleasant are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who may be endangered.

Joe Robert Berry Jr. left his home on foot and was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Park West subdivision, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD).

Police are advising people not to approach Berry as he does not like encounters with strangers and may flee, according to family members.

Recent photos of Joe Robert Berry Jr. provided by Mount Pleasant Police Department

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds with grayish blonde/brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts, a light-colored shirt, and possibly a hat.

Anyone with information on Berry’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.