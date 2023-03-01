CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are calling on members of the community to help them locate a missing man who may be experiencing mental health issues.

Aaron Stonecypher, 32, was reported missing by a friend, according to the Charleston Police Department. He was last seen on Sunday, February 26 in West Ashley wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

“Aaron does not have any known means of communication or a vehicle,” police said. They believe he could be suffering from mental health issues.

If you have seen Stonecypher or know where he may be, you are asked to contact the on-duty central detective by calling 843-743-7200.