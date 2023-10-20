CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a missing, endangered West Ashley woman.

Rebecca Manning Davis, 69, was reported missing after she left her home in West Ashley around 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.

She is described as 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighing approximately 152 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a blue shirt, black baseball cap, and blue socks, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Davis suffers from dementia and does not have her medication, according to CPD.

She was last seen driving a white 2000 Ford Ranger with SC license plate YJ661. The truck has an aluminum toolbox in its bed and noticeable damage to the front bumper.

Anyone who sees Davis or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact CPD at 843-720-2422 or call 911 immediately.