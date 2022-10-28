NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a man who was last seen at Trident Hospital.

According to NCPD, 41-year-old Anthony Fishburn was reported missing on Oct. 10 and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Fishburn is described as 6-feet 3-inches tall, weighing 188 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities were unable to provide a description of his clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. J Pardue at (843) 740-5894 or (843) 822-1113.