Police searching for owner of dog involved in biting incident on the Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Police on the Isle of Palms are trying to track down the owner of dog involved in a biting incident.

Police say it happened Monday on the 6th Avenue beach access path.

The person who was with the dogs was described as a middle-aged white male with blonde hair.

IOP police say he had a German Shepherd and a Doberman with him and stated the dogs belonged to his son who resides on the island.

Officials say they need to verify vaccination records immediately.

If you know who this is, you are asked to contact the Isle of Palms Police Department at 843-886-6522.