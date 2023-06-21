MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is searching for a man accused in a June 12 peeping tom incident at Marshall’s.

According to a report from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officers responded to the store at Wando Crossing in reference to a man taking pictures up women’s skirts.

The victim told police she was shopping near the dog bedding when she felt a tug on her skirt and heard a shuttering sound from a phone camera.

The woman told police that she turned around to see a man wearing a green shirt with a phone in his hand.

According to the report, she tried to confront the man, but he ran away. She also told store officials about what happened. The store manager attempted to follow the suspect through the parking lot to his car but failed to make contact with him.

The suspect’s car was described by witnesses as a small compact yellow sedan.

MPPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Information regarding his identity can be sent to MPPD investigations bureau at 843-884-4176.